 Motherson Appoints Yuichi Shimizu As Additional Director Of The Company
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMotherson Appoints Yuichi Shimizu As Additional Director Of The Company

Motherson Appoints Yuichi Shimizu As Additional Director Of The Company

The company also announced through the filings that Gaya Nand Gauba will be superannuating on August 31, 2023 and accordingly is handing over his responsibilities of Chief Financial Officer to Mahender Chhabra effective July 10, 2023.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 10, 2023, 05:35 PM IST
article-image
Motherson Appoints Yuichi Shimizu As Additional Director Of The Company | File

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (Motherson) on Monday appoints Yuichi Shimizu as Additional Director of the company, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The company also announced through the filings that Gaya Nand Gauba will be superannuating on August 31, 2023 and accordingly is handing over his responsibilities of Chief Financial Officer to Mahender Chhabra effective July 10, 2023. The appointment of Mahender Chhabra as Chief Financial Officer of the Company will be effective from July 10, 2023.

About Yuichi Shimizu

Yuichi Shimizu holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Hitotsubashi University (Tokyo, Japan). He has over 3 decades of wide ranging professional experience. Through his professional journey he has attained strong background of Leadership, Customer Relation, Finance, Merger and Acquisition, Risk Management, Compliance and Labor Management.

He has rich experience of working with MUFG Bank Limited (earlier Bank of Tokyo) from 1992. He has undertaken various roles and responsibilities in the bank. He was Director and Head of Japanese Corporate Banking in Brazil (2011-2014), General Manager of Santiago Branch and Country Head of Chile (2017-19), and General Manager of New Delhi Branch and Head of Corporate Banking in India (2019-2022).

He has joined Sumitomo Wiring Systems Limited (SWS) in year 2022 and currently he is President of SWS India Management Support & Service Limited since 2023 supporting management of group companies in India and undertaking planning of Indian businesses.

Motherson Shares

The shares of Motherson on Monday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹90.80, down by 0.60 percent.

Read Also
Motherson Acquires Rollon Hydraulics To Strengthen Its Machining Business In India
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Pvt Firm, Director Booked by CBI in ₹80 Cr Bank Fraud Case

Mumbai: Pvt Firm, Director Booked by CBI in ₹80 Cr Bank Fraud Case

Tata Communication Subsidiary To Buy Remaining 41.9% Stake In Oasis Smart for $12 Million

Tata Communication Subsidiary To Buy Remaining 41.9% Stake In Oasis Smart for $12 Million

JSP Foundation Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Sports Hostel to Foster Rural Sports Talent

JSP Foundation Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Sports Hostel to Foster Rural Sports Talent

Foxconn Withdraws From India's Semiconductor JV With Vedanta Worth ₹1.5 Lakh Crore

Foxconn Withdraws From India's Semiconductor JV With Vedanta Worth ₹1.5 Lakh Crore

Beyond Credit Scores: Factors That Influence Home Loan Eligibility

Beyond Credit Scores: Factors That Influence Home Loan Eligibility