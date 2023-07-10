Motherson Appoints Yuichi Shimizu As Additional Director Of The Company | File

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (Motherson) on Monday appoints Yuichi Shimizu as Additional Director of the company, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The company also announced through the filings that Gaya Nand Gauba will be superannuating on August 31, 2023 and accordingly is handing over his responsibilities of Chief Financial Officer to Mahender Chhabra effective July 10, 2023. The appointment of Mahender Chhabra as Chief Financial Officer of the Company will be effective from July 10, 2023.

About Yuichi Shimizu

Yuichi Shimizu holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Hitotsubashi University (Tokyo, Japan). He has over 3 decades of wide ranging professional experience. Through his professional journey he has attained strong background of Leadership, Customer Relation, Finance, Merger and Acquisition, Risk Management, Compliance and Labor Management.

He has rich experience of working with MUFG Bank Limited (earlier Bank of Tokyo) from 1992. He has undertaken various roles and responsibilities in the bank. He was Director and Head of Japanese Corporate Banking in Brazil (2011-2014), General Manager of Santiago Branch and Country Head of Chile (2017-19), and General Manager of New Delhi Branch and Head of Corporate Banking in India (2019-2022).

He has joined Sumitomo Wiring Systems Limited (SWS) in year 2022 and currently he is President of SWS India Management Support & Service Limited since 2023 supporting management of group companies in India and undertaking planning of Indian businesses.

Motherson Shares

The shares of Motherson on Monday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹90.80, down by 0.60 percent.

Read Also Motherson Acquires Rollon Hydraulics To Strengthen Its Machining Business In India