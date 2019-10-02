Mother Dairy slashes price of 'token milk' by Rs 4 per litre to cut plastic use

Aiming at cutting down single-use plastic, Mother Dairy has slashed the price of 'token milk' by Rs 4 per litre compared to its packaged counterpart.

"Mother Dairy today said that it is offering token milk affordable by Rs 4 a litre compared to its packaged sibling to encourage cutting down the plastic usage. With the current daily average volume of 6 lakh litres through Mother Dairy's robust network of 900 booths, the cash incentive works just closer to Rs 90 crore a year," Mother Dairy said in a statement.

"The Company will take additional steps to promote the consumption of token milk and is actively considering introducing door to door supplies to reduce the use of plastics in day to day life by the residents of National Capital Region - comprising Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad," it added.

The company, it said, will also revamp retail sell outlets for milk through vending machines for improving the consumer experience, facilities and efficiencies. The decision to decrease the price of token milk, distributed through vending machines at Mother Dairy stores, comes amid growing demands to ban single-use plastic, with the government planning a phased reduction in the use of plastic products.

Single-use plastics, also referred to as disposable plastics, are commonly used for packaging and include items intended to be used only once before they are thrown away or recycled. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address to the nation had urged the countrymen to shun single-use plastic staring October 2, on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary.