MoS IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar warns about online games peddling misinformation

As the second largest market for online consumers, India is an attractive opportunity for online gaming as well. This has also triggered a surge for games like fantasy sports and online rummy, and started a debate about games of chance and games of skill. As authorities weight the risks and benefits of the gaming industry's rise, Minister of State for IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said that a higher number of Indians coming online are vulnerable to online gaming platforms with harmful information.

Through a letter in the Lok Sabha, Chandrasekhar warned of possible risks and challenges associated with online gaming and misinformaiton. He also mentioned the government's Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 that make it obligatory for intermediaries to ensure due diligence.

If intermediaries fail to comply, intermediaries won't be exempt from their liability under law for third-party information or data or communication hosted by them, any longer.