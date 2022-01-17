Moped for sale increase online

January 17: Mopeds for sale have increased online in the last few years. A moped can offer you a lot of fun and fuel-efficient travel, perfect for transportation around a busy city or even a sleepy villa. However, with all the different models, price ranges, and types of moped out there, it can be tricky to decide which one you should buy. You’re probably wanting to know which is the best moped for sale currently.

In this article, we’re going to examine a few of the best mopeds for sale that you can buy now. Keep reading to get all the details on the very best mopeds for sale on the market right now.

Honda Ruckus

The Honda Ruckus is a well-rounded moped for all types of riders, offering versatility on city roads and off-road trails. Plus, it’s affordable, easy to maintain, and fun to ride. As far as 50cc mopeds go, this is one of the best options available.

One of the reasons this moped is such a great option is that it’s easy to ride, coming equipped with a fully automatic transmission. This means there’s no clutch to worry about while riding around, simply twist the throttle, and you’ll be good to go.

On top of these great features, the Honda Ruckus has a truly unique appearance, helping you to stand out among the crowd of other moped riders. As far as gas mileage goes, this vehicle is one of the best. It gets an astounding 114 miles per gallon, which makes it perfect for running errands and going on local rides without having to fill up for days.

Vespa Sprint 50

Compared to the Honda Ruckus, this is on the higher end of the 50cc moped size range. With over 50 years on the market, the Vespa Sprint is a tried and true classic model that is sure to turn heads. With a sleek, sporty look, you’ll be able to ride around town in style.

This latest model comes with a ton of bells and whistles, including newer electronics, good fuel efficiency, and a slightly more powerful engine. Designed to ride smooth and quiet, the Vespa Sprint will give you a comfortable ride wherever you need to go.

This particular model doesn’t get as many miles per gallon as the Honda Ruckus, but still comes in at around 80 miles per gallon, making it one of the more fuel-efficient options out there. There’s also plenty of storage space for groceries, your helmet, or other things you may need to store.

Yamaha BWs 50

This small, lightweight moped is tailored perfectly for urban use. The Yamaha BWs 50, with its 4-stroke 50cc engine, will help save you money on commuting costs or if you’re just out for a cruise around town.

The fuel economy on this moped comes in at around 130 miles per gallon, which is even better than the Ruckus. Much like the other options on this list, the BWs 50 comes with plenty of storage space for groceries and other things while also providing the rider with a smooth and comfortable ride.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 05:40 PM IST