Moody’s Cuts India FY27 Growth Forecast To 6%, Warns Of Inflation Risks & Economic Pressure From West Asia Conflict

Moody’s cut India’s FY27 growth forecast to 6% due to the West Asia conflict. |

Mumbai: Moody's Ratings has reduced India’s GDP growth estimate for FY27 to 6 percent, down from its earlier forecast of 6.8 percent. The agency said the ongoing conflict in West Asia is likely to slow down economic activity and create new challenges for India.

Why Growth Is Expected to Slow

The main concern is India’s heavy dependence on the West Asia region for energy supplies. Around 55 percent of crude oil and over 90 percent of LPG imports come from this region. Any disruption here directly impacts India.

Moody’s warned that problems in LPG supply could lead to shortages for households, while rising fuel prices will increase transport costs. This may also push up food prices because India depends on imported fertilisers.

Inflation Risks Rising

While inflation is currently under control, Moody’s expects it to rise going forward. It has projected inflation at 4.8 percent in FY27, compared to 2.4 percent in FY26.

Higher oil, gas, and fertiliser prices will increase overall costs in the economy, making everyday goods more expensive for consumers.

Impact on Consumption and Investment

Due to rising costs, people may spend less, which will slow down private consumption. At the same time, businesses may reduce investments because of higher input costs and uncertainty.

Moody’s said this could weaken industrial growth and reduce the pace of infrastructure and capital investments.

Interest Rates and Policy Outlook

With inflation risks increasing, interest rates may not fall anytime soon. In fact, they could remain steady or even rise slightly depending on how long the geopolitical tensions continue.

Other Agencies Also Cautious

Other global and domestic agencies share similar concerns. Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development has projected India’s growth at 6.1 percent, while ICRA expects it at 6.5 percent.

Fiscal and External Challenges

Higher energy prices will increase government spending on subsidies, while tax collections may weaken due to lower consumption and profits. This could slow fiscal consolidation.

India may also face a higher current account deficit as imports become costlier, especially fuel and raw materials.