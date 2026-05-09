Monika Alcobev Reports Revenue Of ₹841.6 Crore & EBITDA Of ₹61.2 Crore

Monika Alcobev Limited has announced its audited financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, marking its first full year as a listed entity following its successful SME IPO in July 2025. |

Mumbai: The financial year ended March 31, 2026, was a milestone period for Monika Alcobev Limited as it delivered a robust top-line performance with Revenue from Operations reaching Rs. 841.6 crore, representing a 28.5 percent growth compared to Rs. 655.0 crore in the previous fiscal year. This growth was complemented by a sharp rise in profitability, with EBITDA increasing by 44.2 percent to stand at Rs. 61.2 crore for FY26, up from Rs. 42.4 crore in FY25.

The EBITDA margin improved by 79 basis points to reach 7.3 percent for the full year. At the bottom line, the company reported a Profit After Tax of Rs. 41.5 crore, showcasing a 47.9 percent growth over the Rs. 28.1 crore achieved in the prior year, while the PAT margin expanded to 4.9 percent from 4.3 percent.

Quarterly Growth & Operational Highlights

The fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026, also showed sustained momentum with Revenue from Operations recorded at Rs. 219.0 crore, a 23.3% increase over the Rs. 177.6 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous year. Quarterly EBITDA stood at Rs. 16.5 crore with a margin of 7.5%, while Profit After Tax for Q4FY26 reached Rs. 11.2 crore.

During the year, the company successfully integrated over 100 world-renowned labels and maintained a strong presence across HORECA, Retail, and Travel Retail channels. The successful SME IPO in July 2025 provided the necessary capital to fuel this strategic growth and expansion into new markets.

Read Also How Ardent Alcobev Is Making Premium Spirits Accessible to Indian Consumers

Future Outlook And Strategic Initiatives

Following the successful integration of globally acclaimed brands such as Jose Cuervo and Remy Martin, the management remains optimistic about maintaining its growth trajectory in the premium spirits segment. The company continues to leverage its end-to-end execution capabilities and its status as a preferred Global Travel Retail partner for renowned brands. Moving forward, Monika Alcobev Limited aims to focus on premiumization and deepening its market penetration to further enhance shareholder value.

Disclaimer:This article is based on the press release and audited financial results of Monika Alcobev Limited for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. All financial figures are presented exactly as reported in the official company documentation. This summary is intended for informational purposes and does not constitute an investment recommendation or financial advice.