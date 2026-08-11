Molbio Diagnostics IPO Subscription Reaches 1.22 Times, Employee Portion Leads Demand On Day 2

Molbio Diagnostics IPO was subscribed 1.22 times on Day 2. |

Mumbai: Molbio Diagnostics’ initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 1.22 times by the end of Day 2 on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. The Rs 939.70-crore public issue opened on August 10 and will close on August 12.

Demand Across Categories

The employee portion received the strongest response and was subscribed 2.69 times on Day 2, compared with 2.12 times on the opening day.

The non-institutional investor (NII) category was booked 1.37 times, rising from 0.73 times on Day 1. Within this segment, the small NII portion was subscribed 1.67 times, while the big NII portion attracted 1.22 times bids.

Retail investors also showed improved interest. The retail individual investor portion was subscribed 1.26 times, against 0.77 times on the first day.

The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) category remained subscribed 1.00 time, unchanged from Day 1. Overall subscription improved from 0.83 times on Monday to 1.22 times on Tuesday.

Price And Lot Size

The IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 768 to Rs 807 per equity share. Investors can apply for a minimum lot of 18 shares. At the upper end of the price band, one lot will cost Rs 14,526.

Of the total offer, 50 percent is reserved for QIBs, 35 percent for retail investors and 15 percent for NIIs. The shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Read Also Molbio Diagnostics Sets IPO Price Band At ₹768-807; Issue Opens On August 10

About The Company

Molbio Diagnostics develops rapid and affordable testing products for infectious and non-communicable diseases. Its main product, Truenat, is a portable, battery-powered PCR testing platform that can provide results within an hour.

The platform is designed for use at the point of care, including areas with limited laboratory facilities. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Bigtec Labs, the company carries out research and develops diagnostic technology.

Read Also Molbio Diagnostics Files IPO Papers With Sebi, To Raise Funds For Expansion

How To Apply?

Investors can apply through the ASBA facility offered by banks or through supported stockbroking applications using UPI. Applicants should check the price, business risks, financial performance and subscription data before making any investment decision.