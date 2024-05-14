Modern Metropolis?: Anand Mahindra Reacts To Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse, Says its 'Unacceptable'

Anand Mahindra Reacts To Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse |

Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra Group, took to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday to express his sorrow and frustration over the recent billboard collapse in Ghatkopar, Mumbai. The incident, which occurred amid the rain and dust storm on Monday evening, left 14 people dead and injured over 60 people.

Mahindra, in his X post wrote, "14 dead Om Shanti 60 injured. From a billboard collapse. Unacceptable. And we’re a city trying to transform itself into a modern metropolis."

His tweet added, "CM @mieknathshinde has ordered a probe into all hoardings."

He also highlighted the need for stringent rules to ensure public safety and prevent similar incidents.

Netizens Reaction

Anand Mahindra, is known for his extensive activity on social media X (formerly Twitter) and often shares moments from his life, that resonate with his followers on the platform.

In his recent post on the platform about the billboard collapse and the his advice on Stringent rules, netizens reacted with a mixed replies.

"Ordering a probe into all hoardings is a reactive action because of the anger else this could have been done before the tragedy," an X user responded to Mahindra's post.

Another user added, "Why do we learn only after such incident and losing some lives , why cant Govt take action in advance ? Same happens in Road path hole cases as well."

"Totally agree, safety should be the top priority in all construction work. Let's hope for stricter regulations..," wrote another X user.

It's strange that the BMC didn't take any suo moto cognizance of its illegal status when this billboard was registered in the Limca Book of Records for being the largest billboard in India last year.



