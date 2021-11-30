Mobile internet tech company AppyHigh grows users 10X; aims 1 bn users by 2026

Mobile internet technology company AppyHigh announced it has gone from 5 million to 50 million Monthly Active Users (MAU) across its ecosystem of apps during the pandemic. AppyHigh’s universe of apps has garnered over 400mn downloads till date. The company has touched an annualised recurring revenue (ARR) of $11mn (Rs 80 crore), it said in a press release.

The bulk of the demand has been noted from Bharat where users are either moving from personal computer to mobile-first or are completely skipping the personal computer stage in their digital journey.

As per industry reports, Indians spent an average of 4.8 hours on mobile apps – the highest ever – in 2021. Indians are known to spend 90 per cent of all internet minutes through mobiles and the pandemic has further increased the dependency on phones to go about regular routines – be it work, personal or social life.

The multi-product business, which intercepts across the digital hierarchy of needs, saw a notable increase in usage of mobile- first productivity and utility apps that fulfil fundamental digital needs. This can be attributed to the remote and hybrid work setup adopted by most companies across the globe.

AppyHigh Co-founder Aneesh Rayancha said, “Over the next couple of months we will bring rapid innovation across our ecosystem of apps and sharpen our focus on user intimacy as we target the next 1 billion users by 2026. Building and scaling products that delight users around the world will remain the cornerstone of our growth journey.”

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 07:16 PM IST