MobiKwik launches RuPay Card: Here's all you need to know

MobiKwik has collaborated with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and Axis Bank to launch “MobiKwik RuPay Card.”

What it offers

The card will be free of charge (no activation fees) to customers and digital keeping in line with the growing demand for digital payments across online and brick and mortar stores.

Customers can now get up to Rs 200,000 of their MobiKwik wallet balance mirrored on the MobiKwik RuPay Prepaid Card.

The integration of the card with MobiKwik wallet will allow MobiKwik customers to use the card and wallet balance at over 41 million merchants across 190 countries, in addition to the MobiKwik merchant network.

The card users will automatically qualify for MobiKwik Zip, a flagship BNPL product, which provides up to Rs 30,000 credit in the user’s wallet.

Upto 50 percent discount on Home Centre and upto 30 percent discount on Uber bookings when signing up

Personal Accident Insurance (Accidental Death or Permanent Total Disability) of upto Rs 200,000

MobiKwik SuperCash on Card purchases

RuPay will bring in state of art features on tokenisation, offline transit, and attractive offers across different categories like travel, dining, retail shopping, bill payments etc. In addition, 24x7 concierge service will also be available to users for a host of services like Gift / Flower Delivery Assistance, Restaurant referral & Arrangement, IT Return Assessment & Filing Assistance, etc.

RuPay, Mobikwik's second pre-paid card

Upasana Taku, Co-founder & COO, MobiKwik said, “MobiKwik RuPay is our second Prepaid Card within a span of a year, and it strongly reaffirms our commitment for financial inclusion in India. We are diligently working towards bringing innovative products which will deliver a superlative pay later experience to our customers.”

Rajiv Anand, Deputy Managing Director, Axis Bank, said: “This MobiKwik RuPay Card is suitable for young Indians who are looking for cashless, secure, and innovative payment options.”

Arif Khan, Chief Digital Officer, NPCI said, “This card is curated keeping in mind the growing digital needs of today’s users.”

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 03:41 PM IST