MobiKwik launches ‘ClickPay’ in collaboration with Bharat BillPay

MobiKwik, mobile wallet and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) fintech firm, has launched ‘ClickPay’ for its customers, in collaboration with NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd. (NBBL), the wholly owned subsidiary of National Payments Corporation of India.

This feature enables MobiKwik customers to pay recurring online bills (such as mobile, gas, water, electricity, DTH, insurance, and loan EMIs) with ease by eliminating the need to remember individual bill details and due dates.

ClickPay is a two-step payment feature wherein the billers generate a unique payment link within the bill-pay message, allowing customers to make payments directly on the payment page.

Chandan Joshi, Co-Founder, and CEO, Consumer Payments, MobiKwik said, “We have integrated our Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) service with ClickPay so that 24 million eligible users can now use BNPL credit for their daily life bill payments. In the future, we expect to work closely with NPCI on product partnerships which enable us to offer effortless payment experience on our platform.”

Noopur Chaturvedi, CEO, NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd (NBBL) said, “This facility has been providing an all-new dimension to regular bill payments for millions of customers in India. We believe this initiative will offer a memorable transaction experience to MobiKwik customers for all their bill payments backed up by enhanced convenience and safety. Our association with MobiKwik is a step ahead to provide a wider reach to ‘ClickPay’ in the country and empower customers to pay all their bills seamlessly without having to worry about the amount and due dates via this unique functionality.”

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 06:09 PM IST