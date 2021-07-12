MobiKwik files draft papers for Rs 1,900 crore IPO: Check details here

Digital payments startup One MobiKwik Systems on Monday filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 1,900 crore through an initial share sale.

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 1,500 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 400 crore by promoters and existing shareholders, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

Those offering shares through the offer are American Express Travel Related Services Company Inc, Bajaj Finance, Cisco Systems (USA) Pte Ltd, Sequoia Capital India Investment Holdings III, Sequoia Capital India Investments IV, Tree Line Asia Master Fund (Singapore) Pte Ltd, as well as the company's promoters -- Upasana Rupkrishan Taku and Bipin Preet Singh.

The issue also includes a reservation for the company's employees.