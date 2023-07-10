MITRA Achieves 3200% Growth Ahead Of The Pre Series Round A In August, Sets Up High-Tech Alwar Oil Plant

Abhishek Kaushik Founder of MITRA | MITRA

MITRA, a leading D2C, and FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) brand, has announced the successful launch of its state-of-the-art Alwar Oil Plant. With an exponential growth of 3200% in just five months, this significant milestone paves the way for the company's expansion into international markets. In the upcoming Pre-Series A investment round scheduled for August, Currently backed by notable investors such as Bestvantage, Soonicorn, and ah! Ventures, MITRA is targeting a raise of $2ML for which already micro VC’s and family offices have shown great interest.

The establishment of the Alwar Oil Plant was motivated by several key factors. Alwar, a premier edible oil producer, offers a favorable environment for solid quality control and advanced technology. MITRA has imported advanced machinery from Germany, ensuring a no-human-touch manufacturing process. Subsequently, the decision to set up the plant was driven by market demand and the need to introduce new oils, including soya and refined variants.

The Alwar oil plant's production capacity is a testament to its impact on the local economy. Equipped with a state-of-the-art packaging facility and the latest automated machinery, it complies with AGMARK Grade 1 standards.

Commenting on the launch, the founder of MITRA, Abhishek Kaushik, said, "We are delighted to announce the successful launch of Mitra Alwar Oil Plant and the remarkable growth of 3200% in just five months. This milestone reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the edible oil industry. The Alwar plant sets us apart with its modern technology, rigorous quality control, and focus on sustainability."

He also Added-As far as our pre series is concerned, we are already backed by top investing platforms like Bestvantage, Ah!ventures and Soonicorn ventures. We are already in advance discussions with some micro Vc’s and Family offices for our next set of rounds along with newer product range and expansions.

MITRA takes great care in sourcing high-quality ingredients for its products. The mustard seeds used in their oil are of the highest quality and breed, procured only from approved vendors. Each batch of seeds undergoes rigorous testing in their in-house AGMARK-approved laboratory to ensure adherence to strict specifications.

Its focus on technology, production methods, and quality control sets MITRA's Alwar oil plant apart from existing facilities. With imported German technology, the plant operates with adhering to the highest levels of refinement through its eight-level filtered machinery. This advanced process guarantees the production of pure and organic mustard oil, cold-pressed to preserve its nutritional benefits.

With sustainability at the forefront, the Alwar oil plant follows environmentally conscious practices. MITRA manufacturing policies include implementing ISO 22000:2018 and maintaining a comprehensive HACCP plan (Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point)

Their commitment to food safety is reinforced by regular training provided to staff members by FSSAI-recommended agencies.

MITRA offers consumers a range of specific benefits and features through its products. Their pure mustard oil is cold-pressed and organic, fortified with vitamins A and D for post-COVID health. Lab testing guarantees 100% purity, while its nutritional composition is rich in Omega 3, Omega 6, and vitamin E.

The success of the MITRA Alwar Oil Plant launch marks a significant achievement in their growth trajectory. With a commitment to quality, sustainability, and consumer satisfaction, MITRA continues to solidify its position as a leading player in the edible oil industry.