Missed ITR Verification Deadline? Here’s How To Complete It And The Six Official Ways To Do It

Filing your Income Tax Return is not enough unless it is verified within 30 days.. |

Mumbai: After filing your Income Tax Return (ITR), one important step still remains - verification. Without this step, your return is not treated as complete by the Income Tax Department.

If you do not verify your ITR within 30 days of filing, the return may be considered invalid, even if all details are correct.

Why Verification Matters?

E-verification works like your digital signature. It confirms that the return was filed by you.

This process removes the need to send physical papers to the Income Tax Department.

It is simple, quick and can be done online in just a few minutes.

What If You Miss The Deadline?

Taxpayers get only 30 days from the date of filing to verify their return.

If this deadline is missed, you can still apply for a condonation of delay.

This means you can request the department to accept your late verification by giving a valid reason.

But approval is not guaranteed.

Six Ways To Verify ITR

The Income Tax portal allows six methods for e-verification.

These are Aadhaar OTP, Net Banking, Bank Account EVC, Demat Account EVC, Digital Signature Certificate (DSC), and Bank ATM EVC.

Taxpayers can choose whichever method is easiest for them.

Aadhaar OTP Method

This is the fastest and most used method.

Log in to the Income Tax portal, go to e-Verify Return, choose Aadhaar OTP, enter the OTP sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number, and submit.

A confirmation message will appear after successful verification.

Other Verification Options

Net banking users can log in through their bank and verify directly.

Bank and demat account holders can generate an EVC if their accounts are pre-validated.

Those using DSC must install the emSigner utility and use their USB token.

ATM users can generate an EVC through supported bank ATMs and use it on the portal.

Can Someone Else Verify?

Yes. An authorised signatory or representative assessee can verify the return on your behalf.

They can use Aadhaar OTP, Net Banking, or EVC, depending on the method chosen.