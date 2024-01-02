Ministry Of Coal Reports 10.75% Surge In Coal Production In December 2023 | Representative Image/ File

In a significant achievement, the Ministry of Coal has reported a substantial surge in coal production for December 2023, reaching an impressive 92.87 Million Tonne (MT).

This marks a substantial increase of 10.75 per cent compared to the figures of 83.86 MT recorded in December 2022.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Coal, the robust growth is attributed to the commendable performance of Coal India Limited (CIL), which recorded a production of 71.86 MT in December 2023, reflecting an 8.27 per cent increase from the 66.37 MT produced in December 2022.

Cumulative coal production for the fiscal year 2023-24

The cumulative coal production for the fiscal year 2023-24, up to December, has reached 684.31 MT. This represents a remarkable growth of 12.47 per cent compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year, where the cumulative production stood at 608.34 MT.

The coal sector's upward trajectory underscores the resilience and efficiency of the coal supply chain.

Coal dispatch in December 2023

Coal dispatch in December 2023 reached 86.23 MT, showcasing notable progress compared to the 79.58 MT recorded in December 2022. This reflects a growth rate of 8.36 per cent, read the press release.

Coal India Limited (CIL) dispatch stood at 66.10 MT in December 2023, compared to 62.66 MT in December 2022, representing a growth of 5.49 per cent. The cumulative coal dispatch (up to December 2023) has witnessed a substantial jump to 709.80 MT in FY' 23-24 compared to 637.40 MT during the corresponding period in FY' 22-23, demonstrating an impressive growth of 11.36 per cent.

The coal sector's unprecedented upswing in production, dispatch, and stock levels is noteworthy. Coal PSUs have played a pivotal role in driving this progress, highlighting the dedication of the coal supply chain to ensure seamless distribution of coal nationwide, read the press release.

This growth underscores the Ministry of Coal's commitment to maintaining consistent coal production and dispatch, ensuring an uninterrupted supply for a reliable and resilient energy sector.

As the Ministry of Coal looks ahead, the commitment to sustaining this growth trajectory remains a top priority.

The coal sector's performance contributes significantly to India's energy security, and the Ministry reiterates its dedication to meeting the nation's energy demands through consistent and efficient coal production and distribution, read the press release The continued success of the coal sector bodes well for India's energy landscape in the coming months.