MINI India opens pre-booking for all-electric 3-door Cooper SE at Rs 1 lakh

MINI India will open pre-booking for the all-electric MINI 3-door Cooper SE from 29 October 2021 onwards. The car can be exclusively booked online at shop.mini.in for Rs 1,00,000 only.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The revolutionary design principle of the classic MINI established the basis for maximum interior space within a minimal footprint.

Key features

The all-new MINI 3-door Cooper SE will be the first all-electric premium small car in India.

With pre-booking, customers have a chance to secure the purchase ahead of the launch.

With no exhaust, it reduces carbon footprint and does its bit for the atmosphere.

The all-electric MINI 3-door Cooper SE fuses the legendary go-kart feeling with instant torque and zero emissions.

With 184 hp/135 kW and a maximum torque of 270 Nm the electric MINI sprints from 0-100 km in 7.3 seconds.

It is powered with a battery capacity of 32.6 kWh and a driving range of up to 270 km.

The car will be available in four unique paintwork colours - White Silver, Midnight Black, Moonwalk Grey and British Racing Green.

MINI model range

Presently, the MINI model range includes the MINI 3-door Hatch, MINI John Cooper Works Hatch, MINI Convertible and the locally produced MINI Countryman.

MINI has established nine authorized dealerships in India – Bird Automotive (Delhi NCR), Bavaria Motors (Pune), EVM Autokraft (Kochi), Gallops Autohaus (Ahmedabad), Infinity Cars (Mumbai), Krishna Automobiles (Chandigarh), KUN Exclusive (Chennai), KUN Exclusive (Hyderabad) and Navnit Motors (Bangalore).

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 12:28 PM IST