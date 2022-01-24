Mindtree case: SEBI penalises 2 individuals for violating insider trading norms

Capital markets regulator SEBI penalised two individuals for violating insider trading norms in the matter of Mindtree Ltd.

SEBI has levied a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on Gonuguntla Harish and Jagdish Singh Raghuwanshi, who were employees of Mindtree at the time of violation.

SEBI noted that both had transacted in the scrip of the company on few occasions, including during the investigation period (January-March 2019).

Harish had executed seven transactions worth Rs 1.23 crore during January-March 2019, while Raghuwanshi had executed two transactions with total traded value of Rs 34.96 lakh, the orders noted.

