Mindteck Allots 33,333 Equity shares As ESOPs |

Mindteck (India) Limited on Thursday announced the allotment of 33,333 equity shares to employees as stock option, under Mindteck Employees Stock Option Scheme 2008 to the Non-Executive Chairman who is eligible and exercised his options., the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares will be ₹10 each.

Mindteck (India) Limited Shares

The shares of Mindteck (India) Limited on Thursday at 1:25 pm IST were at ₹148.75, down by 2.07 percent.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)