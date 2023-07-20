 Mindteck Allots 33,333 Equity shares As ESOPs
Mindteck Allots 33,333 Equity shares As ESOPs

The face value of the equity shares will be ₹10 each.

Thursday, July 20, 2023
Mindteck Allots 33,333 Equity shares As ESOPs |

Mindteck (India) Limited on Thursday announced the allotment of 33,333 equity shares to employees as stock option, under Mindteck Employees Stock Option Scheme 2008 to the Non-Executive Chairman who is eligible and exercised his options., the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares will be ₹10 each.

Mindteck (India) Limited Shares

The shares of Mindteck (India) Limited on Thursday at 1:25 pm IST were at ₹148.75, down by 2.07 percent.

