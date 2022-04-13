Mindfields announces partnership with Uniphore; to move into next phase of conversational automation

Mindfields, a global hyperautomation advisory firm, today announced it has partnered with Uniphore that works in Conversational Automation. The partnership will enhance Mindfields’ offerings, thereby enabling the company to facilitate its clients move into the next phase of conversational automation, it said in a press statement.

The partnership will enable the organisations to transform customer engagement experience with conversational automation, analytics, and conversational security; Manage uncertainty in the current COVID-19 environment; Optimise investments in existing and emerging technologies; Conversational automation will empower businesses to improve customer satisfaction and loyalty, helping them remain competitive in a challenging business landscape.

It will expediate the process and make the business case more feasible to re-shore call centre departments and customer touchpoints during and post COVID-19 scenarios. It will allow enterprises to improve overall customer experience and drive better business outcomes, it added.

The current shortage and available talent is an area of concern for many enterprises. An AI-powered, automated conversational system can assume heavy-lifting from agents while contact centres remain understaffed and under duress.

Mohit Sharma, Founder and Executive Chairman of Mindfields said, “With Uniphore’s conversational automation platform we can help our clients move beyond Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to hyperautomation with agent training, sentiment prediction, voiceprint security, summaries and more. This way clients can supplement their current engagement for superior customer interactions for both outsourced and captive processes.”

Ravi Saraogi, Co-Founder & President (APAC), Uniphore, said, “Today consumers want faster resolution, leading to rapid change in business landscape and adoption of technology by enterprises to enhance customer experience. COVID-19 has further intensified the need for AI and automation to keep up with consumer demands that need to be addressed in real-time to ensure brand loyalty. Our partnership with Mindfields strengthens our local partner ecosystem; improves customer experiences and assists contact center agents to perform better.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 10:35 AM IST