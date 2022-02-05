Microsoft's employee experience platform 'Viva' garners 10 mn monthly active users

Tech giant Microsoft has announced that its employee experience platform called Viva, launched a year ago, has now over 10 million monthly active users.

The company mentioned that Viva is being used by more than 1,000 paid customers, including Blum, Nationwide, Old Mutual, PayPal, REI and Unilever.

"By connecting employees, sharing knowledge, delivering key insights, prioritising wellbeing through a Headspace integration and more -- Viva has been a game-changer for employees and organisations alike," the company said in a blogpost.

Microsoft said that since its initial announcement a year ago, Viva Connections, Viva Insights, Viva Topics, and Viva Learning are all generally available.

Later this year, Viva customers will also benefit from a new Viva-based objective and key results (OKRs) service powered by our acquisition of Ally.io.

Microsoft Viva is an open and extensible platform that integrates with and enhances your existing HR systems, learning management systems, content providers, and employee workflows.

