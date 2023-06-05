Microsoft Word And Excel Down For 15,000 Users Across The Globe

Microsoft | Twitter

Whether its created text documents, tabulating data or making presentations, Microsoft Office is the essential for everyone who uses a computer for work. Which is why the thought of a world without the Microsoft Office Suite, creates panic in a tech-savvy world. Those fears just came true for 15,000 users across the globe on Monday, as Microsoft Word and Excel were down according to a website that monitors outages.

This is the third outage this year that has disrupted work for Microsoft users, which use word and excel online via Microsoft 365. Microsoft has also tweeted that they are currently looking into an issue while accessing Outlook on the web.