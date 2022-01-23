e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 09:05 PM IST

Microsoft to add support for hyperlinks feature to Excel

Microsoft stated that the popular spreadsheet app will soon support hyperlinks within modern comments. |

Microsoft is reportedly adding support for hyperlinks feature to Excel.

The popular spreadsheet app will soon support hyperlinks within modern comments, says report.

The reports said that this has been a requested feature for years, and should make it much easier to share content from the web while working together on a spreadsheet.

The feature appears in a recently updated entry on the Microsoft 365 roadmap, it added.

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 09:05 PM IST
