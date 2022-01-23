Microsoft to add support for hyperlinks feature to Excel

Microsoft is reportedly adding support for hyperlinks feature to Excel.

The popular spreadsheet app will soon support hyperlinks within modern comments, says report.

The reports said that this has been a requested feature for years, and should make it much easier to share content from the web while working together on a spreadsheet.

The feature appears in a recently updated entry on the Microsoft 365 roadmap, it added.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 09:05 PM IST