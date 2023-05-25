Microsoft says Chinese hackers targeting critical infrastructure in US & Guam

Microsoft | Twitter

A state-sponsored Chinese hacking group has been conducting a large-scale cyber-espionage campaign targeting various critical infrastructure organizations in the United States, including telecommunications and transportation hubs, according to intelligence agencies and Microsoft. The group, identified as "Volt Typhoon" by Microsoft, has also aimed its attacks at Guam, a strategically important American territory hosting military bases. The breadth and sophistication of the campaign raise concerns among Western intelligence agencies and cybersecurity experts, who acknowledge the challenges in mitigating the attacks.

Chinese Hackers Target US Critical Infrastructure

The Chinese hackers, operating since at least 2021, have infiltrated multiple industries such as communications, manufacturing, utility, transportation, construction, maritime, government, information technology, and education, Microsoft revealed, a report in The Guardian stated.

Rather than relying on traditional hacking techniques, the group utilizes "living off the land" strategies, exploiting built-in network tools within critical infrastructure environments. This approach allows the hackers to remain undetected and makes it difficult to trace their activities, as confirmed by Rob Joyce, NSA cybersecurity director.

Guam's Strategic Importance and Vulnerability

Microsoft's report highlights the targeting of Guam, which is home to strategically crucial American military bases in the Asia-Pacific region. The potential disruption of critical communications infrastructure between the US and Asia during future crises raises significant concerns. Guam's military facilities play a vital role in responding to conflicts in the region, making it a prime target for state-sponsored cyber-espionage. The report underscores the need for enhanced cybersecurity measures to protect these assets.

International Collaboration to Identify Breaches

The United States National Security Agency (NSA) is collaborating with international partners, including Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and the UK, along with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, to identify the extent of the breaches and the affected organizations. The interconnected nature of western economies underscores the urgency of addressing the issue collectively. Although Canada's cybersecurity agency has not reported any Canadian victims thus far, the agency acknowledges the interdependency of infrastructure systems, indicating that an attack on one country can have a widespread impact.

Global Implications and Potential Disruption

Intelligence agencies warn that the techniques employed by Chinese hackers targeting US networks can potentially be applied worldwide. With "moderate confidence," analysts assess that the Chinese campaign is developing capabilities that could disrupt critical communications infrastructure between the US and Asia during future crises. This revelation heightens the need for robust cybersecurity measures globally to safeguard critical infrastructure and prevent potential destabilization in times of geopolitical tension.