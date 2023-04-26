 Microsoft reports $53 bn in sales, net income up amid AI push
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMicrosoft reports $53 bn in sales, net income up amid AI push

Microsoft reports $53 bn in sales, net income up amid AI push

Microsoft Cloud reported revenue of $28.5 billion, up 22 per cent year-over-year, said the company.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 11:13 AM IST
article-image
Microsoft reports $53 bn in sales, net income up amid AI push | File/ Representative image

Riding on its Cloud and the new AI business, Microsoft has reported $52.9 billion in sales, up 7 per cent with net income at $18.3 billion, which increased 9 per cent (year-on-year) in its quarter ended March 31.

Microsoft-backed OpenAI's ChatGPT has become a rage worldwide, which has the capabilities to transform many industries.

"The world's most advanced AI models are coming together with the world's most universal user interface -- natural language -- to create a new era of computing," said Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO, Microsoft.

"Across the Microsoft Cloud, we are the platform of choice to help customers get the most value out of their digital spend and innovate for this next generation of AI," he said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Microsoft Cloud revenue

Microsoft Cloud reported revenue of $28.5 billion, up 22 per cent year-over-year, said the company.

Read Also
Google's parent Alphabet exceeds street expectations, ad revenue slumps
article-image

Revenue in Productivity and Business Processes was $17.5 billion and increased 11 per cent, while LinkedIn revenue increased 8 per cent.

However, sales in the 'More Personal Computing' segment was $13.3 billion and decreased 9 per cent and Windows OEM revenue decreased 28 per cent.

Microsoft returned $9.7 billion to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

G E Shipping contracts to sell its 2004 built Aframax Crude Carrier 'Jag Lavanya'

G E Shipping contracts to sell its 2004 built Aframax Crude Carrier 'Jag Lavanya'

IndiGo in plans to purchase 20 wide-body aircraft for international operations: Report

IndiGo in plans to purchase 20 wide-body aircraft for international operations: Report

Microsoft reports $53 bn in sales, net income up amid AI push

Microsoft reports $53 bn in sales, net income up amid AI push

FIDE, Tech Mahindra to host 12-day Global Chess League from June 21

FIDE, Tech Mahindra to host 12-day Global Chess League from June 21

Rupee falls 6 paise to 82.01 against US dollar

Rupee falls 6 paise to 82.01 against US dollar