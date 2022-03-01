Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's Son Zain passes away at 26: Report

Zain Nadella, son of Chief Executive Officer Satya and his wife Anu, died on Monday morning. He was 26 years old and had been born with cerebral palsy, according to Bloomberg.

Nadella informed executive staff in an email that Zain had passed away. The company has asked its teams to remember the family in their thought and prayers while giving space to the Nadella family to grieve their loss privately, the report added.

In a free-wheeling chat with former cricketer Anil Kumble in 2017 to promote his book 'Hit Refresh', Nadella had talked about his love for cricket, the importance of empathy and its significance in personal and professional lives.

Nadella described how the birth of his son, Zain, (who was born with severe cerebral palsy) had a "deep impact" on him and was his 'Hit Refresh' moment. He recounted that he was 29 when he and his wife, Anupama, had their first child. He reminisced being both excited and nervous at that time, and struggling thereafter to come to terms with their son's condition.

"...for the first multiple years I struggled with it...it was only in watching Anu (his wife) and what came much more naturally to her...seeing her giving him the best shot is when I realized that...I needed to step up as a parent," he said in a chat with Kumble.

The episode — which Nadella described as a defining moment in his life — also shaped him into the leader he is today. A person is a culmination and combination of one's life experiences, Nadella said adding that he had also come to deeply appreciate the value of empathy in life and workplace, to PTI.

"There is no way we are going to succeed in something like that if we don't have a deep sense of empathy. I think of empathy as not just as something nice to have, but core to innovation agenda in a company," he added.

