Updated on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 11:42 AM IST

Microsoft Azure Cosmos database vulnerability may have exposed customers data: Report

FPJ Web Desk
The vulnerability is in Microsoft Azure’s flagship Cosmos DB database. / Representational image

Microsoft has cautioned that thousands of its cloud computing customers, including some of the world’s largest companies, that intruders could have the ability to read, change or even delete their main databases, according to a copy of the email and a cyber security researcher.

According to Reuters, the vulnerability is in Microsoft Azure’s flagship Cosmos DB database. A research team at security company Wiz discovered it was able to access keys that control access to databases held by thousands of companies.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 11:42 AM IST
