Micron Sanand Plant To Scale Chip Output To 'Hundreds Of Millions' By 2027, Says CEO Sanjay Mehrotra

Micron Technology’s semiconductor assembly and testing facility in Sanand, Gujarat, is expected to process hundreds of millions of chips in 2027, compared with tens of millions this year, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said.

Speaking at the inauguration of SEMICON India 2026 in New Delhi, Mehrotra said India’s semiconductor journey has progressed from policy discussions to actual manufacturing activity.

“For decades, people have talked about India’s semiconductor potential. I have been in many of those conversations. Potential does not ship products. What I see in India today is execution,” he said according to a report by PTI.

Micron expands India semiconductor operations

Mehrotra said finished DRAM and NAND products manufactured at the Sanand facility are now being shipped to customers worldwide with the “Made in India” tag. He added that the plant’s current production capacity is already higher than the memory requirements of India’s laptop market.

Micron started commercial operations at the Sanand facility earlier this year. The company had earlier indicated that the unit would assemble and test tens of millions of chips in 2026 before scaling output to hundreds of millions in 2027.

The Sanand facility is focused on semiconductor assembly and testing rather than wafer fabrication. It receives advanced DRAM and NAND wafers from Micron’s global network and converts them into finished memory and storage products.

The project involves an investment of around $2.75 billion from Micron and government partners. Once fully operational, the first phase of the facility will include more than 500,000 square feet of cleanroom space.

AI demand drives memory expansion

Micron said the plant’s first India-made memory modules were supplied to Dell Technologies for laptops manufactured and sold in India.

Mehrotra said Micron has operated in India for seven years and directly employs over 7,000 people, while supporting thousands of additional jobs through its wider ecosystem. The company also carries out chip design work in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

He linked the expansion to rising demand for memory and storage driven by artificial intelligence applications.

“AI begins with data. There is no model without data. And data cannot move, scale or turn into an answer without memory and storage,” Mehrotra said.