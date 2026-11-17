Micromax co-founder Rajesh Agarwal has expressed his ambition to relaunch the homegrown smartphone brand as India strengthens its electronics manufacturing ecosystem and encourages domestic companies to compete internationally.

Speaking at a media summit on Tuesday, Agarwal said both smartphone manufacturing and brand ownership offered attractive business opportunities.

However, reviving Micromax remained his personal priority.

Agarwal explained that the group operates two businesses: Micromax, which focuses on branded products, and Bhagwati Products Limited, an electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company.

While both businesses have commercial potential, he said his preference was to bring Micromax back into the smartphone market.

Reflecting on the company's decline, Agarwal attributed the difficulties faced by Indian smartphone brands partly to China's stronger manufacturing ecosystem.

Chinese companies benefited from established component supply chains and product design capabilities that Indian manufacturers struggled to replicate.

He said these limitations affected several domestic brands rather than Micromax alone.

According to Agarwal, India's manufacturing environment is now improving through government initiatives, industry investments and greater attention to electronics components.

He believes stronger domestic design and manufacturing capabilities could eventually help Indian smartphone companies compete in overseas markets.

Micromax is already working with design partners as it evaluates opportunities for its next phase.

Agarwal identified artificial intelligence (AI) and software-driven user experiences as important priorities for a potential Micromax comeback.

Instead of relying primarily on traditional marketing, distribution and sales strategies, the company wants to differentiate its smartphones through improved software and user interface capabilities.

He suggested that AI-powered features could deliver a substantially different experience for consumers.

The revival ambition comes as India's affordable smartphone segment faces increasing pressure from rising component and memory prices.

Devices priced below ₹10,000 have become more challenging for manufacturers to offer, potentially creating opportunities for domestic companies.

Agarwal's comments indicate that any future Micromax relaunch would focus on combining local manufacturing strengths with differentiated smartphone experiences.

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