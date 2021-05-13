Michelin India EVP Mohan Kumar succumbs to COVID-19

Michelin India, Executive Director and Executive Vice President (EVP), Mohan Kumar died due to COVID-19 complications on May 11. He was with Michelin for over two decades.

In the microblogging site, the company stated, “Mohan was a valued member of the Michelin Group in India and helped establish the Michelin brand in the country. His untimely demise is a great loss to both Michelin and Indian Automotive Industry.”

The company added as India fights the second wave of COVID-19 resolutely, Michelin offers strength and solidarity not only to our employees and their families but also to frontline and healthcare workers and countless families that have been impacted by the pandemic.