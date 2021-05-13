Michelin India EVP Mohan Kumar succumbs to COVID-19

Michelin India, Executive Director and Executive Vice President (EVP), Mohan Kumar died due to COVID-19 complications on May 11. He was with Michelin for over two decades.
In the microblogging site, the company stated, “Mohan was a valued member of the Michelin Group in India and helped establish the Michelin brand in the country. His untimely demise is a great loss to both Michelin and Indian Automotive Industry.”
The company added as India fights the second wave of COVID-19 resolutely, Michelin offers strength and solidarity not only to our employees and their families but also to frontline and healthcare workers and countless families that have been impacted by the pandemic.
In 2005, Kumar joined the company to head the passenger car tyre sales division. Later, he moved to Michelin USA and there he was helping manage the sell-out on the retail front. He served in the US for two years, before returning to India. In 2011, he was back with Michelin India and managed the entire HR and Administration functions for the company. Later, he moved up the rank to be named as EVP in 2014. In this role, he was responsible for topline and bottomline for India and SAARC countries, stated his LinkedIn profile.
He was a graduate of the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirapalli in mechanical engineering, who had pursued marketing from at Indian Institute of Management, Banglore.
