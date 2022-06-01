 
MG Motor retail sales surge two-fold to 4,008 units in May

AgenciesUpdated: Wednesday, June 01, 2022, 10:57 AM IST
article-image
MG Motor India on Wednesday reported a two-fold increase in its retail sales at 4,008 units in May.

The company had sold 1,016 units in the same month last year, MG Motor India said in a statement.

The automaker had sold 2,008 units in April 2022.

This growth demonstrates improvement in chip availability, and the carmaker hopes the situation to improve further in the subsequent months, MG Motor India stated.

Demand remains strong as the company maintains a healthy booking pace and experiences growth momentum although the production remains impacted due to the global COVID-19 lockdown, it added.

The brand is closely monitoring the situation caused by the global COVID lockdowns and is aligning its efforts to address the same, it noted.

(With PTI inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

