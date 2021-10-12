MetroMedi partners with Tesla Diagnostics, Dr Sayani Surgicals; to focus on B2B platforms

MetroMedi, an online health store has partnered with Tesla Diagnostics and, Dr Sayani Surgicals.

This partnership is aimed at ensuring customers get 100 percent genuine medicines and health products, said Dileep Byra, Founder & CEO of MetroMedi. With this Partnership, all the services are viable at reasonable rates and are therefore affordable to the common man without compromising on the quality of services.

Dr Mohammed Yousuf, Founder and Chairman of Dr Sayani's Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. said, "With this Partnership both MetroMedi and Dr Sayani will focus on B2B platforms with competitive Pricing. MetroMedi is gearing up to achieve the same top lines as our competitors who have 3,000 stores with just 100 stores by bundling online and offline more efficiently by utilizing technology with human connect."

MetroMedi brings medicines and health groceries at the doorstep and has over two lakh users and operates in seven cities in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. Tesla Diagnostics provides the latest in diagnostic services coupled with state of the art technologies. Dr Sayani's Healthcare undertakes marketing and sales of healthcare products for the manufacturer who needs marketing support in India because of the divisional strength.

(With inputs from ANI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 11:50 AM IST