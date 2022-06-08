METRO, Capillary Technologies partner to helm B2B loyalty in 24 countries

With a high number of recurring customers, large shopping baskets, and elevated productivity, wholesale businesses are typically powered by a robust, loyal customer base. / Representational image | Photo credit: Pixabay

METRO, a international wholesale company, and Capillary Technologies, a B2B SaaS platform for customer loyalty and engagement, today announced a long-term partnership to create a multi-country B2B loyalty program reaching METRO’s 17 million customers worldwide. This deal with METRO also marks Capillary’s debut in the European market, it said in a press statement.

With a high number of recurring customers, large shopping baskets, and elevated productivity, wholesale businesses are typically powered by a robust, loyal customer base. By using Capillary’s Loyalty+, METRO will build relationships with its vast network of international hotels, restaurants, catering businesses, and distributing grocery stores. With the increasing demand for rewarding and more memorable customer experiences, Capillary’s advanced, secure, and scalable loyalty platform will help METRO streamline a unified loyalty platform across 24 countries, it said.

Phase 1 of the loyalty implementation will be rolled out in 11 countries initially, among them France, Romania and Poland. Infosys is working closely with Capillary and Metro as the SI partner to connect the Capillary platform with the METRO Landscape by building a microservice layer to communicate with Capillary’s self-service loyalty platform.

Mario Quell, Product Manager Loyalty at METRO DIGITAL: ‘We are pleased about a new, strong partnership and are proud to be able to offer our customers even more innovative solutions together with Capillary.’

Subhro Chakraborty, Vice President, Sales at Capillary Technologies, said, “With this partnership marking Capillary’s first European client, we look forward to establishing a strong footprint in the European loyalty landscape.”