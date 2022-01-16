Metro Brands Q3 net profit rises 54.6 pc to Rs 100.85 cr

Footwear retail chain Metro Brands has reported a 54.63 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 100.85 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs. 65.22 crore during the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal.

The company's total revenue from operations gained 59.02 per cent at Rs 483.77 crore for the quarter as compared Rs 304.21 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

The company's CEO Nissan Joseph said it was the best quarterly revenue, EBITDA and PAT in the history of the company.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 07:25 PM IST