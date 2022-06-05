e-Paper Get App

Metro Brands partners with PETA India to launch vegan-friendly collection

The Tie-Dye Collection, made with modern, comfortable animal-free materials that are kinder to the planet, the company said

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 05, 2022, 08:42 PM IST
Metro Brands’ decision comes as Lingaya’s Vidyapeeth researchers predicted in 2021 that “once the pandemic is over people are going to move towards vegan and sustainable apparel brands in India” | www.metroshoes.net

Metro Brands, footwear and accessories specialty retailers in the country, announced it has partnered with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India to launch its first-ever vegan-friendly shoe collection- Tie-Dye Collection, made with modern, comfortable animal-free materials that are kinder to the planet, it said in a statement.

“Metro Brands is proud to offer consumers our latest range – Tie-Dye in high-quality animal-free materials,” said Metro Brands’ Ecommerce and Marketing President Alisha Malik. “Globally, a growing number of consumers have been choosing vegan shoes, and our focus on innovation, trends, and customer service means we provide consumers options they want.”

“With Metro Brands’ vegan Tie-Dye shoes, consumers can wear their ethics on their feet, while expressing their fun sense of style. What better way to show off that you’re a green animal lover than through fashionable vegan-friendly footwear?” says PETA India Chief Corporate Liaison Pooja Gupta.

Metro Brands’ decision comes as Lingaya’s Vidyapeeth researchers predicted in 2021 that “once the pandemic is over people are going to move towards vegan and sustainable apparel brands in India”.

