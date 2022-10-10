MetKonnect Women Entrepreneurship Conclave and Awards 2022

On October 2, Met Konnect in association with Touchwood Incubation and Innovation Platform for Startups and QWEEN Network organised a women centric event, “Emerging Women Entrepreneurs: Exploring the New Era of Women in Business” at the Club-Andheri.

The event saw the participation of 10 start-ups, over 15 investors, prominent personalities, and celebrities.

The event powered by GDCC Blockchain had keynote speeches by the speakers like Neha Shah, Founder of QWEEN, Dr Srinivasan R Iyengar and Guest of Honour Sunandatai Pawar, a social activist from Baramati in Pune.

The event offered start-ups that have women in their core team like Road Athena, Aidbees, Faiyda, Silver Traq, Bar Brew Beverages and Talented Hippo to make pitches to investors. These pitches added value to the event and elaborated on how their innovations are contributing to society.

The Investors list included Ah! Ventures, Fundenable, Punjab Angels Network, Indian Healthcare Angels, Stanford Angels and Entrepreneurs and HEM Angels Investor Network. After the presentation, there was a question-and-answer session after every pitch. The idea of this session was to offer the start-ups insight into how they can improve their current offerings and better cater to their audience.

There was a panel discussion on businesses and how women move forward step by step in their corporate journey. This was followed by a lecture on Financial Freedom for Women by Alpa Shah and Neelratna Chowbal from Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance.

The event also had an award ceremony to appreciate women, their achievements and their efforts. The awards ranged from Women Icon of the year to Educationist of the year.

Poonam Mahajan, MP Lok Sabha later joined the event as the Chief Guest and shared her learning and experience of being a woman in the world of politics. She also spoke about how women have struggled for basic rights and have come a long way.