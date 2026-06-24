Metal Meltdown Deepens, Know- What Is Dragging Gold, Silver And Copper Lower?

Global metal prices are falling sharply as a strong US dollar, weak demand from China. |

Mumbai: Global commodity markets are under pressure, and one big question is troubling investors: why are metals seeing such heavy selling?

Over the past few days, gold, silver and base metals such as copper, zinc and aluminium have fallen sharply. Some metals have even slipped to multi-month lows.

In simple words, the entire commodity market is facing strong pressure, and metals are among the biggest losers.

Dollar Strength

The biggest reason behind the fall is the strong US dollar.

The dollar index has moved above 100, and some experts believe it may rise further towards 103-104.

Since commodities are traded globally in dollars, a stronger dollar makes metals more expensive for buyers. This reduces demand and pushes prices lower.

That is why most commodities are currently trading in the red.

China Slowdown

Another major reason is weak demand from China.

China is the world’s largest consumer of metals. Any slowdown there directly affects global prices.

At present, China’s industrial and automobile sectors are showing signs of weakness. This has increased pressure on metals such as copper and zinc.

Demand from Europe and the US has also remained soft.

Fed Pressure

The US Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance is also hurting commodity markets.

Higher interest rates make bonds and dollar assets more attractive. As a result, investors are pulling money out of commodities.

Rising US Treasury yields clearly show this shift towards safer investments.

Silver Shock

Silver has seen the sharpest fall among metals.

It has dropped significantly from its peak and is now trading near $60, a key psychological level.

Silver is affected more because it is both a precious metal and an industrial metal.

What Next?

Experts believe pressure may continue in the coming weeks.

The market currently faces a double challenge: a strong dollar and weak global demand.

If these conditions continue, metals may remain volatile, with more price swings ahead.