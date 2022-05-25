Meta, Kalaari Capital partner to scale India’s early-stage invested startups

Meta today announced that it has partnered with VC fund Kalaari Capital to upskill and scale young, invested businesses by providing them with timely business skilling support.

The partnership is a part of Meta’s VC Brand Incubator Initiative, which is an industry-first program for building the ecosystem for small business growth in the country along with leading venture capital funds. The program is geared towards providing young, invested businesses with timely business and digital skills and customized training to improve key profitability levers such as new customer acquisition, reach, and brand engagement.

Talking about the partnership with Kalaari Capital, Ajit Mohan, VP and MD at Meta in India said, “As part of this initiative, Meta has partnered with India’s largest VC funds, and in the last three years some of India’s fastest growing startups have been a part of this program.”

Kalaari Capital is an early-stage, technology-focused venture capital firm based in Bengaluru, India.

Vani Kola, Founder and Managing Director, Kalaari Capital, “As startups scale, they need to leverage several tools and platforms like Meta to support their growth. We are delighted to partner with Meta’s VC Brand Incubator, as we look to collectively enable this digital ecosystem and turbocharge the growth of our early-stage companies.”

The partnership with Kalaari Capital marks the completion of the three-year milestone of the VC Brand Incubator Initiative. In a span of 36 months since its inception, Meta has tied-up with sixteen VC funds, including Kalaari Capital, and has successfully skilled, trained, and mentored more than 500 small businesses at various stages of their growth journey.

As part of this special edition of VC Brand Incubator initiative with Kalaari Capital, Meta is going to have several young, invested businesses from emerging sectors such as ed-tech, social commerce, gaming, and fin-tech, among others participate in the initiative.

