Meta Discontinues Instagram AI Image Feature After Privacy Backlash

Meta has discontinued an artificial intelligence image-generation feature launched through Instagram after facing criticism over privacy concerns and complaints that users were automatically enrolled without clear consent.

The feature, called Muse Image, was introduced earlier this week as the first image-generation model developed by Meta Superintelligence Labs.

Integrated into Meta AI, the tool allowed users to generate images using photos as inputs and edit AI-created images through sketches and other modifications.

Meta said the purpose of the feature was to provide users with a creative tool while allowing them control over whether their publicly shared content could be used as references.

However, the company acknowledged that the feature did not meet user expectations after receiving widespread criticism.

"Our intent was to provide a useful creative tool and to give people control over whether their public content could be referenced in this way," Meta said in a statement.

The company added that it had received feedback indicating that the feature had "missed the mark" and confirmed that it was no longer available.

The tool faced backlash soon after launch, with critics raising concerns about privacy and the lack of a clear opt-in process.

According to a Reuters report, Emmy-winning actor Hannah Einbinder, known for the series "Hacks", criticised the feature on Instagram, claiming it had been enabled automatically and urging users to disable it.

SAG-AFTRA, the union representing actors and media professionals, also called on members and Instagram users to opt out of the feature.

The union argued that AI tools involving user images should require explicit consent and warned about the risks of unauthorised digital replicas.

Following Meta’s decision to remove the feature, SAG-AFTRA welcomed the move, saying discontinuing the tool was a responsible step given concerns over non-consensual use of digital likenesses.

The controversy highlights growing scrutiny over how technology companies use publicly available user content to train or power artificial intelligence systems.

The episode also reflects increasing demands from users, creators and industry groups for stronger transparency and consent mechanisms in AI-powered products.

As AI image-generation tools become more widespread, companies are facing pressure to ensure that users have greater control over how their photos, identities and online content are used.