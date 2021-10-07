Mercedes-Benz locally-produced S-Class rolls out from Chakan plant; price starts from Rs 1.57 cr

Mercedes-Benz has rolled out the new locally-produced S-Class from its Chakan facility in Pune at price starting from Rs 1.57 crore.

The company had launched the imported (completely built unit) version of its new generation flagship sedan S class at a starting price of Rs 2.17 crore in June this year.

The German premium car maker has retailed more than 8, 250 units of the S-Class to the Indian customers, as per the company.

With an overwhelming response to the CBU launch edition of the S-class, Mercedes-Benz is offering Indian customers the locally manufactured version, catering to the heightened demand for the flagship, the company said at the launch.

The new S-Class is available in two variants -- S 350 d, which is priced at Rs 1.57 crore and S 450 4MATIC at Rs 1.62 crore.

The company now produces 13 car models at its Chakan production facility.

“We are in particular overwhelmed with the tremendous response to the New Generation S-Class and to cater to the increased demand, we are now commencing the local production ahead of our planning. We are confident the locally made S-Class will continue to retain its high loyalty from our discerning customers in India,” said Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India,

Stating that each new generation of the S-Class is always highly anticipated and sets new standard for the automotive industry to pursue, Schwenk said, the current ‘World Luxury Car’ -- the new S-Class-- underscores Mercedes-Benz’s ambition of introducing the most desirable products with highest standards in innovation, technology, safety and comfort like never before.

The S-Class production involves the use of latest technology and innovations at Mercedes-Benz India’s production facility at Chakan (Pune), the car maker said, adding the latest offering uses digitisation for a car that responds empathetically to the needs and wishes of its driver and passengers.

The new technological innovations introduced in the S-Class production process includes robots, various AR/VR based training modules, it said.

The new S-Class 5,0, now also has the Driving Assistance Package 5.0 latest generation with new improved functions, the car maker said.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 09:54 PM IST