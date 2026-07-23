Mercedes-AMG E 53 HYBRID 4MATIC+ Makes India Debut As 1st Electrified AMG E-Class Sedan | X - NamasteCar

New Delhi, July 23: Mercedes-Benz India on Thursday launched the Mercedes-AMG E 53 HYBRID 4MATIC+, marking the debut of the first electrified AMG E-Class sedan in the country as the luxury carmaker strengthens its plug-in hybrid (PHEV) portfolio under its "powertrain agnostic" strategy.

Priced at Rs 1.45 crore for the Performance Edition and Rs 1.48 crore for the Racing Edition (both ex-showroom), the new AMG E 53 combines the performance credentials of the AMG brand with the efficiency and practicality of a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

The launch comes as Mercedes-Benz continues to offer customers multiple powertrain choices, including internal combustion engine, electric and plug-in hybrid models, allowing buyers to choose the technology that best suits their requirements.

Mercedes-Benz Expands Hybrid Portfolio

Speaking on the launch, Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, said the E-Class has been one of the longest-running nameplates in the Indian automotive industry and the AMG E 53 HYBRID 4MATIC+ brings together performance, practicality and electric efficiency.

“The E-Class has been the longest-running nameplates in the Indian automotive industry and the AMG E 53 HYBRID 4MATIC+ underlines performance, practical usability and electric efficiency, making the E-Class portfolio truly unmatched,” Iyer stated.

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“This performance sedan combines genuine AMG performance with plug-in hybrid’s efficiency, balancing an AMG customer's need of racetrack performance with practicality of daily usage, perfectly,” he added.

Performance And Specifications

Powering the AMG E 53 HYBRID is a 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 330 kW (449 hp), paired with a 120 kW electric motor integrated into the AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission.

Together, the hybrid system develops a combined output of 430 kW (585 hp) and 750 Nm of torque, which increases to 450 kW (612 hp) with the RACE START function.

The sedan can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.8 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph, which can be increased to 280 kmph with the optional AMG Driver's Package.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)