Mentoring platform 'Fortune Academy' to offer online training in US Stock market

Online training platform Fortune Academy is now offering live coaching to help amateurs understand the nitty-gritty of investing in the US stock market. Founded by Dr Mani Pavitra and Pradeep, Fortune Academy offers the best financial education in the most practical, safe, and systematic way possible.

The platform unleashes the power of the US Stock market and helps to be financially fit. With a vision to build an investing lifestyle Fortune Academy helps in overcoming fear and financial worries.

The mentoring platform will offer a step-by-step process to invest and generate profits consistently through experts. Besides, the participants will learn when to buy the shares and sell the shares.

The experts will also train the participants in evaluating the market and the shares to purchase. Having helped over 60,000 people across the globe to become investors, the platform has set a benchmark in the industry. The US Stock market capitalization is expected to touch $33 trillion by 2025.

With over 14 years of experience in real estate, businesses, stock markets, and international business opportunities, Pradeep mentors people to gain financial fitness.



(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 03:42 PM IST