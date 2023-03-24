Menlo Security announces expansion plans in India at official opening of Centre of Excellence in Bangalore | LinkedIn

Menlo Security, a leading cloud security company, today announced the expansion of its presence in India and new investment in the region as this week the company officially opens its regional Centre of Excellence (CoE) based in Bangalore.

With close to 10% of the company’s global staff based in Bangalore, the CoE serves as an R&D facility for new technologies, and as a support hub for customers in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region and around the globe. Clients include some of the biggest organisations in APAC, including banks, airlines, and world-leading technology firms.

Growing at approximately 20% year-on-year in the region, Menlo Security plans to recruit engineers to supplement the Bangalore team and help drive the development and roll-out of security products around the world.

Poornima DeBolle, Menlo Security’s Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, who is in India to officially open the Centre of Excellence, said, “Menlo is at a very exciting stage of its growth, and India is an important part of our growth story. We are making significant investments in this market with a multi-functional product team of R&D, security research, cybersecurity training, and global customer support and professional services.

“In addition to tapping into the incredible talent in India for our product development, we are also excited about bringing our market leading Isolation Platform to this market to help with cybersecurity challenges created by increased Internet penetration. We see an increase in Highly Evasive Adaptive Threats (HEAT) targeting Indian companies and governments. We look forward to partnering with leading cybersecurity channels in India to deliver protection against web and email threats.”

“Our aim is to develop products in India. Growth of internet penetration in the country has created its own challenges as it means more people working in the web browser and a new breed of attackers and threats. For us, it is an opportunity to recruit and work with the very best talent and bring to market best of breed products.”

Menlo Private Access (MPA), launched in 2022, was the first product to be developed in India, providing a new approach to Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) with fast, seamless access to internal applications without relying on legacy VPN services. It helps secure web applications from untrusted users and endpoints without impacting employee productivity, and with Menlo’s unique Isolation Core(™), isolates threats before they reach the end user.

The rise in HEAT attacks

Menlo Security has identified a new class of threats that target the web browser. Known as Highly Evasive Adaptable Threats (HEAT) they employ various techniques to evade detection by multiple layers in the current security stack, including firewalls, Secure Web Gateways, sandboxing, URL Reputation, and phishing detection. In 2022, the Menlo Labs threat team observed a 224% increase in HEAT attacks in the second half of 2021, and after analysing more than a million malicious URLs, found that 69% of them leveraged HEAT tactics.

Menlo Security’s solutions are deployed by more than 100 government agencies throughout the world, including the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), international governments, and State, Local, and Education Departments (SLED) across the United States. Using the Menlo Cloud Security Platform enables organisations to isolate their networks, employees, and data from malware, ransomware, spyware and zero-day exploits. Eight of the 10 largest banks, Fortune 500 companies and FSIs are currently using Menlo Security.