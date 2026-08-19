Mehul Choksi’s Lawyer Vijay Aggarwal Detained In London Over Alleged Immigration Violations

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Indian criminal defence lawyer Vijay Aggarwal, who has represented fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi in several legal proceedings, was reportedly detained by British immigration authorities in London over alleged immigration and work-permit violations.

According to reports, UK immigration officials inspected a property in London’s Mayfair area following a complaint from the landlord.

Aggarwal was reportedly detained during the action over allegations that he had undertaken professional work in Britain without the necessary permissions.

A significant amount of cash was also reportedly found at the premises during the inspection. The source of the money is understood to be under investigation.

Several junior lawyers associated with Aggarwal’s firm were reportedly present at the property when the immigration authorities conducted the inspection.

Aggarwal’s Legal Work for Mehul Choksi

Aggarwal is best known for representing Mehul Choksi, who is wanted in India in connection with the Punjab National Bank fraud case.

The lawyer has represented Choksi in proceedings across multiple jurisdictions, including cases before the Bombay High Court. He also acted for Choksi following the diamantaire’s arrest in Belgium.

During his representation of Choksi, Aggarwal has opposed efforts to extradite him to India. His legal arguments have reportedly focused on issues including human rights, prison conditions and Choksi’s medical condition, which were cited in challenges against his transfer to Indian custody.

High-Profile Financial Crime Cases

Apart from his association with Choksi, Aggarwal has handled several prominent cases involving corporate crime and financial fraud.

His legal work has included matters connected with the approximately $1.8 billion Punjab National Bank fraud case, one of India’s major banking fraud investigations. He has also been associated with legal proceedings linked to the 2G spectrum case.

The reported London detention relates to immigration matters, and the allegations have not been established as facts. Further details regarding the UK authorities’ action, the alleged work-permit violations and the reported cash seizure remain awaited.