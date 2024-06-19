Meet moCal- The World's 1st Innovative AI 7-In-1 Smart Scheduling CRM

New Delhi: Businesses today need more than just a clock to keep up with the pace of the fast-track world. They need a centralized scheduling platform that optimizes work efficiency at least by 90% and offers a minimum 30% uptick in clientele after implementing online scheduling systems. Moris Media has launched moCal, a Smart Time Management Scheduling CRM, that’s ready to revolutionize how teams collaborate and time is managed, resulting in a 7X ROI increase.

With a commitment to simplifying complex business operations and a powerhouse of seven smart features like Personalized Calendar, Planner, Digital Business Card, Website Calendar, Team Sync capabilities, Lead Magnet CRM, and Smart Communication, moCal caters to the needs of startups while staying under budget. For large organizations, it is the modern scheduling platform that supports the high-performing teams within an organization and ensures teams are on-track and on the same page.

moCal was born out of the belief that managing time should be an empowering experience, not a daunting task. We strive to make every moment count for our users." Yasika Basnett, Founder of Moris Media. She further adds, “moCal was designed with startups in mind, providing a robust suite of features that empower growth without breaking the bank.”

moCal has been meticulously designed to address the diverse needs of 50+ industries and 230+ sub-departments. It demonstrates a deep understanding of the varied challenges and requirements of various sectors, from education, healthcare, hospitality, retail, and beyond. Through its customizable features, industry-specific templates, and integrations with specialized tools, moCal streamlines processes, enhances efficiency, and empowers professionals to take knowledgeable decisions in lines with their specific industry requirements.

About moCal:

moCal stands out as a unified platform that seamlessly integrates over 15+ CRMs into a single solution. This consolidated approach eliminates the need for multiple subscriptions, providing all the features you need at a fraction of the cost. With its robust customization capabilities, moCal caters to the diverse needs of over 50 industries and 230+ departments.

Unleashing the Power of AI-Powered Scheduling

moCal emerges as the world's first AI-powered 7-in-1 smart scheduling software, simplifying life for individuals, professionals, startups, and businesses of all sizes. Whether you're managing personal appointments or handling complex business schedules, moCal seamlessly adapts to your unique needs.

Experience the moCal Advantage

With moCal, you can:

• Consolidate over 15 CRMs into a single platform

• Access a comprehensive suite of scheduling features

• Customize the platform to fit your specific workflow

• Enjoy significant cost savings compared to multiple subscriptions

moCal’s 360-degree framework and customizable Personalized Calendar and Planner make online meeting booking a breeze. Moreover, its user-friendly dashboard lets team leaders quickly uncover team schedules and performance.

According to a study, 94% of individuals would choose a new service provider if it offered online booking. With moCal, anyone looking to set up an online meeting no longer has to worry about filling out the inquiry booking forms, as moCal allows booking a meeting directly from the website, eliminating the need for back-and-forth email exchanges and setting the stage for a more client-centric approach to doing business. There is no need for 3rd party integration, as moCal’s Website Calendar graciously integrates with your website, having the company's own domain.

moCal best scheduling software with integration with 32+ different platforms, including Google, Microsoft Teams, Zapier, Zoom and many more, further strengthens its claim to innovation

Employees are always struggling to find their optimal level of productivity, effectiveness, and fulfillment in the face of dispersed teams, an abundance of collaboration tools, and badly organized meetings. moCal’s Team Sync capabilities enable seamless coordination for such teams by providing unified calendars and supporting administrators in creating, organizing, and assigning tasks to specific teams within the company. It provides a clear view of team members' real-time availability, enabling the scheduling of tasks and appointments with unparalleled ease.

moCal, a cloud based scheduling software, is focused on providing a seamless scheduling experience where no shows are reduced by 95% and meeting success is elevated by 90%. Hence, it offers meeting polls that simplify decision-making, allowing participants to effortlessly express their preferences and streamlining collaboration.

Since the pandemic, the value of remote and hybrid work has increased, making it more important to share contact information with local and international clients in a paperless way. Which is why moCal is designed to eliminate the traditional way of sharing business cards by offering a Digital Business Card that becomes your digital introduction.

The most recurring issue faced by professionals when it comes to meetings is no-shows that it contributes to the waste of resources. But Smart Communication, a distinguishing feature of moCal, guarantees a 90% reduction in no-shows.

moCal's new 7-in-1 NFC Smart Digital Business Welcome Kit empowers individuals, brands, and businesses to enhance their professional image and networking. By offering a tech-savvy approach and fostering stronger connections, moCal reinforces its commitment to sustainability and efficiency through paperless solutions.

Embrace the moCal Trial

moCal offers a 30-day free trial, allowing you to experience its transformative power firsthand. Discover how moCal can streamline your scheduling processes and enhance your productivity.

moCal-The All-in-One Solution for Simplified Scheduling

moCal caters to everyone's scheduling needs, making it the best scheduling software for both personal and professional use. With its AI-powered capabilities and integrated CRM solutions, moCal empowers you to take control of your time and achieve your goals. Embrace the future of scheduling with moCal.

moCal, a comprehensive Smart Time Management Scheduling CRM developed by Moris Media, assists individuals, teams, and organizations/brands in automating the meeting lifecycle by eliminating the need for back-and-forth email ping pong. moCal is available in more than 50 countries, transforming the way time is managed and teams collaborate worldwide by seamlessly integrating real-time availability, automated scheduling, and customizable branding into its calendar. Visit www.mocal.ai