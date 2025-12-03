 Meesho's Initial Public Offer Receives 41% Subscription On The First Day Of Share Sale
The initial public offer of SoftBank-backed e-commerce firm Meesho Ltd received 41 per cent subscription so far on the first day of share sale. Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category received 1.54 times subscription, while the quota for non-institutional investors fetched 48 per cent subscription. Meesho on Tuesday said it has garnered a little over Rs 2,439 crore from anchor investors.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 01:03 PM IST
The e-commerce firm is aiming to raise Rs 5,421 crore through its IPO, which concludes on December 5.The company has fixed a price band of Rs 105-111 per share, valuing Meesho at Rs 50,096 crore (USD 5.6 billion) at the upper end.The company's IPO has a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 4,250 crore, along with an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 10.55 crore shares valued at Rs 1,171 crore at the upper band, taking the total issue size to Rs 5,421 crore.

Meesho plans to utilise proceeds for investment in cloud infrastructure, marketing and brand initiatives, as well as funding inorganic growth through acquisitions and other strategic initiatives, and general corporate purposes.

