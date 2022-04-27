Meesho and Plum partner for employee care, benefits

Meesho, internet commerce company in India, has announced it has partnered with Plum, an employee health insurance platform to create a new benchmark for employee care and benefits. This initiative is part of Meesho’s comprehensive MeeCARE programme that has been conceived and designed with an aim to boost holistic wellbeing for Meeshoites and their families, it said.

Studies suggest, 63 percent of employees (globally) prioritise joining a company that has their care at heart.

Key highlights of the Meesho Group Health Insurance (GHI) policy:

● Coverage for maternity-related expenses of up to Rs 100,000 for normal and c-sec deliveries

● Group health insurance with a coverage of Rs 600,000 with top up options upto Rs 2,500,000

● Insurance coverage for new born children from Day 1

● Coverage for infertility treatments

● Coverage for Air Ambulance up to Rs100,000

● Coverage for members of the LGBTQ community and live in partners

The plan has a robust design covering illness, injury and death comprehensively through adequate Group Health Insurance, Group Personal Accident Cover and Group Term Life Insurance. Cover is provided not just for employees but also for dependent parents / in-laws, spouse, kids and live-in partners as well. Additionally, it will also include access to Plum’s wellness and telehealth services and health checkups, vision care, unlimited dental consultations and discounted medicines. The claims process itself is completely digitised with Plum delivering a best-in-class Claims NPS (Net Promoter Score) of 79, the statement said.

Ashish Kumar Singh, CHRO, Meesho said, “MeeCARE attempts to elevate employee experience through a host of wellness initiatives and world class benefits. With insurance being an integral part of wellbeing, the collaboration with Plum in introducing robust plans is expected to accentuate our employee centricity.”

Abhishek Poddar, Co-founder and CEO, Plum says, “By pushing the envelope and creating a comprehensive group health cover for clients like Meesho, together, we are creating a new paradigm for employee benefits. Employees are a moat for any company and by setting a new benchmark in technology-led-insurance, we are ensuring that all companies (from size two to thousands) take notice and prioritise being care-first.”

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 05:21 PM IST