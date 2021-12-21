Medplus Health Services’ IPO: How to check allotment status on stock exchanges

Medplus Health Services IPO has been subscribed 52.59 times during the three days bidding process. The pharmacy retail firm intended to raise Rs 1,639 crore through the IPO. Shares of the company are demanding a premium of Rs 250 in the grey market today, indicating good listing gains, Business Insider reported.

Medplus Health Services opened its allotment on December 20. The IPO was open for subscription between December 13 to December 15.

To check Medplus Health Services IPO allotment status:

* Open BSE website or NSE website.

* On BSE, select 'Equity' and then from the dropdown, select ‘Medplus Health Services’.

* After which, you need to enter your application number and PAN number. Click on 'Search'. The details will only be available once the shares are allotted.

Another way to check your allotment status:

You can also visit the registrar website (Link Intime India) to check your application status.

Visit the registrar's website here. Click on 'Select company' and click on ‘Medplus Health Services’. Once selected, you will have to enter either your PAN detail, the application number, or the client ID. Enter the captcha and click ’submit’.

The status of your application will appear on the screen once you hit 'submit'. Please ensure the details that you provide are correct. It will show the number of shares you subscribed to and the number of shares allotted to you.

Medplus IPO

The company received bids 24.87 lakh equity shares against an IPO size of 1.25 crores, a subscription of 20 percent.

The healthcare service aims for a market value of Rs 9,496 crore at the upper end of the price band.

The issue includes a reservation of equity shares worth Rs 5 crore for the company's employees who will receive those shares at a discount of Rs 78 per share to final issue price.

Proceeds of fresh issue

The firm is looking to use the proceeds of the initial share sale for funding working capital requirements of the company's material subsidiary, Optival.

Half of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and 35 per cent for retail investors. Investors can bid for a minimum of 18 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

