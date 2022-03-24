MedisimVR raises Rs 3.5 cr in pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures

MedisimVR, med-tech company working in the field of healthcare simulation, has raised Rs 3.5 crore in a pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The round also saw participation from Chennai Angels and Jana Balasubramaniam (MedTech investor).

What will funds be used for?

The funds raised will be used for scaling up their product offering and adding more skill training content to their library.

MediSimVR aims to make comprehensive medical training accessible and affordable across the world through their current offerings which include Procedural Simulation, Virtual Patient Simulation and Clinical education. They have been able to onboard almost 500 medical students in the last 4 months.

The key product offered by MediSimVR is the Virtual Reality-based skill training platform, that covers all the skills required in the MBBS curriculum. Some of the other features include performance analytics and evaluation metrics to better assess the learning pattern and competency, it said in a press statement.

Virtual realty and Haptics to elevate healthcare training

The Global VR healthcare market is valued at $3.8 billion and projected to reach $30.40 billion by 2026. The market potential is huge. MediSimVR is aiming to facilitate medical students to learn, practice and hone their skills in a more accurate environment. MediSimVR marries the benefits of Virtual reality and Haptics and elevates healthcare training to a new dimension.

Futuristic training methodology needed

Sabarish Chandrasekaran, Co-Founder and CEO, MedisimVR, says, “The future healthcare workforce of India needs a futuristic training methodology and an alignment among visionary entities for rapid scaling up.”

Vinay Bansal, Founder and CEO, Inflection Point Ventures says, “As the pandemic continues to trigger medical innovations both in vaccines and use of tech in health care. 2020 saw the emergence of tele-medicines and tele consultations. As we enter the third phase of the pandemic, the benefits of technology and use cases have also changed with the evolution of the health tech landscape. MediSimVR has understood this need for the healthcare industry to move one notch higher and adapt to new age training technology for skilling medical students and healthcare professionals alike. Their simulation skill training programme, is where one can actually practice surgical training, encounter virtual patients scenarios, evaluate the learning metrics which will help the medical fraternity immensely.”

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 12:04 PM IST