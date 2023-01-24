Medical tourism will boost India’s economy, says Devendra Fadnavis

It was a momentous occasion as Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated 310- bed Bharati Vidyapeeth Medicover Hospitals in Navi Mumbai. The hospital will provide world-class medical care to those living in and around Navi Mumbai, and is a major milestone for healthcare access in the city. Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Prithviraj Chavan, Dr Vishwajeet Kadam, Pro Vice Chancellor, Chancellor Dr. Shivajirao Kadam, Dr. Vivek Saoji, Dr. Asmita Jagtap, Swapnali Kadam of Bharati Vidyapeeth was also present during the occasion along with other dignitaries.

Devendra Fadnavis said “I congratulate Bharati Vidyapeeth and Medicover Hospitals for launching this world-class facility. We can see a revolutionary change in the healthcare sector in terms of research, diagnostics, and technology. There are changes happening on a large scale in the healthcare sector. We need modern state-of-the-art institutions for the benefit of people. The common man will benefit due to modern healthcare facilities. The healthcare sector is shifting to medical tourism which will boost the economy. Today, there is the cutting-edge technology used in the healthcare sector and we also need investment for more such innovations. We are happy that Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana by the honourable Modiji, we are able to give Rs 5 lakhs health insurance coverage to the poor and needy. Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana in Maharashtra offers 2 Lakhs cover to the needy. We need to work toward the health insurance sector too. We need to increase the penetration, transparency, cover, and accessibility in the health insurance sector.”

Chief Guest and Former Chief Minister Of Maharashtra Prithviraj Chavan said, “The hospital has been started by a joint venture of Bharati Vidyapeeth and Medicover. Medicover is working in the medical field across the country. Partnering with the European group will help bring European standards of medical practice to India. In the government hospitals of Maharashtra, the number of doctors is falling short compared to the increasing number of patients. It is necessary to pay attention to this. Apart from this, the government bears the entire medical expenses of financially weak patients abroad. In this year's budget, the amount of government expenditure on medical facilities should be increased so that medical facilities are made available to people in rural areas and the needy patients can benefit from it.”

Dr Vishwajeet Kadam, said The goal is to provide patients with world-class medical services at an affordable cost, all under one roof”.

The Global Chairman of Medicover Hospital - Mr. Fredrick Tenmo said “The success of Medicover comes from a long-term passion for the highest quality care and services.

