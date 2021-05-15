MediBuddy to facilitate vaccinations for over 700 corporates; ties up with hospitals for vaccine rollout

Digital healthcare platform MediBuddy plans to set up vaccination camps for over 700 corporates and 15 million employees and their dependents. Making this announcement on Friday, the company said these camps can be set either in their office or at any MediBuddy partnered hospital.

Talking about the initiative, Satish Kannan, Co-founder & CEO, said, “Vaccinations are the need of the hour. Our central and state governments are doing the best they can to ensure every Indian is inoculated and through our tie-ups with corporates and providing vaccines for our employees, we are only doing our bit in fastening the process and ensuring that we are the winners against the invisible enemy.”

MediBuddy has tied up with 350+ top hospitals across 130 cities such as Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Noida, and Kochi to further strengthen the vaccine rollout across the country.